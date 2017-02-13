Carmel Clay Schools to talk taxes Monday night
Seven years ago, voters approved a tax hike that expires at the end of this year. Carmel Clay Schools superintendent Dr. Nicholas D. Wahl says they will not ask for higher taxes, but do want to renew the existing tax so residents continue paying what they are now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lock Her Up
|3 min
|nnono
|4
|Indianapolis ranked last out of 50 "most romant...
|4 hr
|Orriron
|1
|Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k...
|10 hr
|Lock Him Up
|3
|Greenwoon pain management
|10 hr
|I hurt bad
|1
|The existence of the nuclear football isn't cla...
|12 hr
|Far-Ta-Lotto
|1
|The Reichstag Fire
|12 hr
|The More You Know
|1
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|12 hr
|L O L
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC