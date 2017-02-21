Carmel City Council first in Indiana to pass climate resilience and recovery resolution
From left, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard poses with members of The Carrmel Green Initiative and the Carmel Promise Project, Ben Rayhill, Natalie Workman, Jose Ortuzar, Jodh Pullela, Leslie Webb, Alex Workman, Louie Gendoso and Miranda Frusta after a climate change resolution was passed. On Feb. 20, the city council made Carmel the first municipality in the state to pass a climate resilience and recovery resolution.
