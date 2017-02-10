Carmel City Council approves Clay Cor...

Carmel City Council approves Clay Corner PUD, new requirements for pet owners

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Current in Carmel

The Carmel City Council met Feb. 6 to discuss requirements for pet owners, approve the Clay Corner Planned Unit Development and more. The Clay Corner Planned Unit Development passed 8-1 with new Councilor Tony Green, who represents the area were the development is, voting against it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 8 hr S N L Rocks 1
Road rage 16 hr My 5 cents 1
Lock Her Up Fri Lock Her Up 1
Atlanta Indiana liberal Fri nnono 5
thank you fedex Thu Thank You 34
location Feb 9 Sooo 2
Nancy Pelosi is Demented Feb 9 nnono 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC