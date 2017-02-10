Carmel City Council approves Clay Corner PUD, new requirements for pet owners
The Carmel City Council met Feb. 6 to discuss requirements for pet owners, approve the Clay Corner Planned Unit Development and more. The Clay Corner Planned Unit Development passed 8-1 with new Councilor Tony Green, who represents the area were the development is, voting against it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|8 hr
|S N L Rocks
|1
|Road rage
|16 hr
|My 5 cents
|1
|Lock Her Up
|Fri
|Lock Her Up
|1
|Atlanta Indiana liberal
|Fri
|nnono
|5
|thank you fedex
|Thu
|Thank You
|34
|location
|Feb 9
|Sooo
|2
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|Feb 9
|nnono
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC