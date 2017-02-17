Carmel announces $43M plan to upgrade...

Carmel announces $43M plan to upgrade 96th Street intersections

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

The City of Carmel announced Feb. 15 that $43 million will be spent to update the 96th Street corridor with five new roundabouts, including at Keystone Parkway, which was a major campaign promise of Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard. The 96th Street and Keystone Parkway roundabout interchange will be similar to what was done at 116th Street and Keystone Parkway, except that Keystone Parkway will be elevated over 96th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adults making a big deal out of their birthday 1 hr Bron 4
One Million People Demand Trump's Tax Return, S... 3 hr Release the Returns 1
Lock Her Up 3 hr Lock Her Up 9
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 6 hr whome 8
Brittany Kay Henry 9 hr Do it 2
The Reichstag Fire 9 hr motives 2
News Former Bolden's owner sued for breach of contract (Oct '07) 20 hr Hd Reasor 29
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC