Carmel announces $43M plan to upgrade 96th Street intersections
The City of Carmel announced Feb. 15 that $43 million will be spent to update the 96th Street corridor with five new roundabouts, including at Keystone Parkway, which was a major campaign promise of Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard. The 96th Street and Keystone Parkway roundabout interchange will be similar to what was done at 116th Street and Keystone Parkway, except that Keystone Parkway will be elevated over 96th Street.
