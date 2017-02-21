Carmel adoption attorney consults on ...

Carmel adoption attorney consults on state law

Steve Kirsh, a Carmel resident and founding attorney at Kirsh & Kirsh, is working with state legislators to make changes to Indiana's adoption laws. With more than 30 years of experience working in adoption law, Kirsh said he's often sought for his opinion on legal changes.

