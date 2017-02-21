Carmel adoption attorney consults on state law
Steve Kirsh, a Carmel resident and founding attorney at Kirsh & Kirsh, is working with state legislators to make changes to Indiana's adoption laws. With more than 30 years of experience working in adoption law, Kirsh said he's often sought for his opinion on legal changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|16 min
|Why is it questio...
|14
|Lock Her Up
|28 min
|Lock Him Up
|13
|My Prtesident My President
|3 hr
|Russian Flags W T F
|4
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|4 hr
|Get to Work Donnie
|3
|Stephanie Rich
|11 hr
|Ur an azzhole
|2
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|17 hr
|Go Mike Go
|5
|Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech?
|20 hr
|yes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC