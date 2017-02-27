Bias crimes bill killed in Senate
INDIANAPOLIS A bias crimes bill died in the Republican Senate on Monday after a GOP amendment that would have essentially gutted the bill was filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reflex allen
|11 min
|ddd
|2
|Abigail Williams
|2 hr
|Pickles
|1
|Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests
|12 hr
|Niceperson667
|1
|Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07)
|20 hr
|Kenny
|108
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|Sun
|Get to Work Donnie
|4
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|Sun
|Bob
|19
|IMPD officer arrested on drunken-driving charge (Jan '08)
|Sun
|First Amendment01
|204
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC