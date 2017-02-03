Bacompt Selects Oce VarioPrint i300
Canon Solutions America, Inc ., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., announced that Bacompt , Carmel, IN, selected the Oc VarioPrint i300 color digital press as its first inkjet installation. Bacompt is one of the country's leading experts in the areas of personally identifiable information and protected health information , monitoring every step of the data processing and printing process, as well as staying ahead of the latest postal developments and regulations.
