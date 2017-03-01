Ask Renee: Transit funding and Climat...

Ask Renee: Transit funding and Climate Recovery pass

Tuesday Feb 28

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulitya " Yet ours is a tale of one city and one state. Yesterday, to a packed house, the City-County Council of Marion County and Indianapolis passed the Climate Recovery Resolution AND the Marion County Transit Plan funding proposition.

