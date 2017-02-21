Another Round to visit Carmel
Another Round, Indiana University's premiere all-male A Cappella singing group, formerly known as Straight No Chaser, will be returning to Carmel for concerts at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 and March 4, at the Carmel Community Playhouse, 14299 Clay Terrace Blvd. Last year's performance was a sell-out.
