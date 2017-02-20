Addiction docs sue Carmel after arrest
Staff and doctors at Carmel drug addiction clinic sue city after city arrests them and accuses them of running pill mill. 'Not a rogue clinic': Carmel addiction docs sue city Staff and doctors at Carmel drug addiction clinic sue city after city arrests them and accuses them of running pill mill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|1 hr
|Wack Naughty Child
|5
|Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|1
|Greenwoon pain management
|4 hr
|nnono
|5
|My Prtesident My President
|6 hr
|nnono
|3
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|6 hr
|nnono
|8
|Ivanka Trump Calls for Tolerance After Threats ...
|7 hr
|nnono
|2
|Are you a tailgater?
|14 hr
|Hmm
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC