2 Fort Wayne men convicted in robbery

2 Fort Wayne men convicted in robbery

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Duprece Jett, 38, of Indianapolis, Damion McKissick, 38, of Fort Wayne, and Earl Lee Walker, 38, of Fort Wayne, were convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted bank robbery after a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis ranked last out of 50 "most romant... 2 hr Delete Valentines... 2
Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k... 8 hr nnono 4
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 8 hr nnono 6
Lock Her Up 9 hr nnono 4
Greenwoon pain management 19 hr I hurt bad 1
The existence of the nuclear football isn't cla... 21 hr Far-Ta-Lotto 1
The Reichstag Fire 21 hr The More You Know 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC