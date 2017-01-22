Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) to Hold
According to Zacks, "KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC.
