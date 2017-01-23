Yogathon culminates Jan. 29 with group Surya Namaskars at Founders Park

Carmel residents are encouraged to help Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA reach its goal of one million Surya Namaskars, 10-step yoga postures known as sun salutations, between now and Jan. 29 during the annual Health for Humanity Yogathon. HSS is a nonprofit that exists to cultivate ancient Hindu heritage and cultural values in the next generation of Hindus in the U.S. and raise awareness to the public.

