Yogathon culminates Jan. 29 with grou...

Yogathon culminates Jan. 29 with group Surya Namaskars at Founders Park

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Carmel residents are encouraged to help Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA reach its goal of one million Surya Namaskars, 10-step yoga postures known as sun salutations, between now and Jan. 29 during the annual Health for Humanity Yogathon. HSS is a nonprofit that exists to cultivate ancient Hindu heritage and cultural values in the next generation of Hindus in the U.S. and raise awareness to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you President Barack Hussein Obama II 5 hr natureboy 12
Judge finds Aetna misled the public about its r... 9 hr InsuranceCompanie... 1
Russian State TV Praises Trump for Avoiding "De... 10 hr Good for him 2
Lawsuit: Donald Trump needs to stop accepting p... 10 hr CutTrumpsPuppetSt... 1
News Indiana lawmaker proposes protesters leave stre... 10 hr Meow 6
did you go to University Heights Grade school? (Feb '09) 13 hr Rita 17
Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret... 15 hr ima hoosier 6
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC