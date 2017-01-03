Year in review: A look back at the top news stories in Carmel in 2016

The Jan. 3 edition of Current in Carmel features updates on several projects in the works for the year ahead, but here is a review of the big news stories in Carmel from 2016: 12. 126TH AND AUMAN STOP SIGN REMOVED - The previous Carmel City council debated the need for this stop sign, as some saw it as necessary while others said it slowed traffic. The council had voted against its removal, but once the slate of candidates endorsed by Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard took office they immediately voted to remove the sign.

