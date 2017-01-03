Tony Green wins caucus to join Carmel...

Tony Green wins caucus to join Carmel City Council

Ten precinct committeemen met Jan. 7 and selected Tony Green to fill Carol Schleif's vacant seat on the Carmel City Council. Green said that he didn't have the same name recognition as the other candidates who filed, but he said the caucus was interested in his independence and fiscal conservatism.

