Team Ninja carries their weight as Riley fundraisers
Several years ago, Bill Vernon was trying to raise money for Bop to the Top, a stair climb event benefiting Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health, when he had an idea. "If I'm going to ask for money, then I'm going to have to do something extra," Vernon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN gets owned by Trump
|7 min
|UnpresidentialTrump
|4
|Fake News alert
|8 min
|LetsSeeTheTaxReturns
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|9 min
|LetsSeeTheTaxReturns
|10
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|10 min
|LetsSeeTheTaxReturns
|10
|4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ...
|10 min
|LetsSeeTheTaxReturns
|5
|J20 baby President Trump
|26 min
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|2
|Trump in six more days =)
|31 min
|DonTheConPeeLovin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC