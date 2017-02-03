Taste of Carmel has new home
The 14th annual Taste of Carmel, a fundraiser for Orchard Park Elementary School, will be held at 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 2 at the 502 East Event Centre, 502 E. Carmel Dr.. The first 13 years it was held at the Ritz Charles.
