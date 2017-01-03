State senator introduces ethics bill to ban all gifts from lobbyists
INDIANAPOLIS - On the first day of the Indiana General Assembly's 2017 session, a bill has been filed that would bring massive ethics reform to state government. Tuesday morning, Sen. Mike Delph introduced a bill that would make it illegal for Indiana lawmakers to accept a gift from a lobbyist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins Again for America
|2 min
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Wed
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar...
|Wed
|ima hoosier
|3
|Asian Massage
|Tue
|Geeeeez
|2
|Fake News alert
|Tue
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|Tue
|TrumpinaorWins
|1
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|SoulKaptoz
|14
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC