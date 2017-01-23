Snapshot: Fresh Indian Grill celebrates opening with ribbon cutting in Carmel
Jeff Worrell, Jason Singh, Hardeep Kaur, Bruce Kimball and Mo Merhoff at the ribbon cutting for Fresh Indian Grill, located at 1420 W Main St. Angelina Craig, Bruce Kimball, Jason Singh, Hardeep Kaur, Bruce Kimball and Mo Merhoff at the grand opening of Fresh Indian Grill. The new restaurant serves fresh and traditional Indian Fare.
