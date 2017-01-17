Sarah Luginbill Shares her Love of all Things Beautiful
Sarah Luginbill will be the featured artist at the Heartland Artists Gallery starting Jan. 17th through February 25th. Sarah is a self-taught painter who has a deep love for all things beautiful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
