Roundup: Greek's Taproom coming to Co...

Roundup: Greek's Taproom coming to College Avenue; Metro Diner to Butler campus

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Greek's Pizzeria is tapping into the craft beer craze by opening a restaurant and taproom on North College Avenue south of Broad Ripple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby 8 hr Luvobamanot 2
News Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08) 8 hr Luvobamanot 361
Thank You Trump Voters 8 hr Luvobamanot 7
Trump wins Again for America 10 hr Luvobamanot 7
Hillary Whiners 10 hr Luvobamanot 6
Apologize all Trump Haters 10 hr Luvobamanot 25
Two more Obama thugs silenced 10 hr Luvobamanot 2
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC