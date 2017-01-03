RIA Leaders 2017: Is this decumulation?
More than a third of the nation's largest RIAs lost assets under management in the past year, including many of the largest firms, according to Financial Planning's 6th annual RIA Leaders ranking. For some advisers, there's been stark evidence of the factors driving the trend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Planning.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|20 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar...
|21 hr
|ima hoosier
|3
|Asian Massage
|Tue
|Geeeeez
|2
|Trump wins Again for America
|Tue
|ima hoosier
|2
|Fake News alert
|Tue
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|Tue
|TrumpinaorWins
|1
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|SoulKaptoz
|14
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC