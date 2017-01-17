Now open: Fresh Indian Grill brings i...

Now open: Fresh Indian Grill brings international flavors to Carmel

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Owner of Fresh Indian Grill Jason Singh recommends favorite dishes such as the chicken tikka masala or chicken kabab. Jason Singh, owner of Fresh Indian Grill, has been in the restaurant business since 1992 and attended culinary school in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump reduced to paying Facebook for ads for in... 3 hr SadSadSad 1
Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15) 9 hr Go Blue Forever 36
Donald Trump sued by woman who accuses him of s... 10 hr GrabEmByTheKittyMeow 1
Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta 11 hr ima hoosier 6
News Court TV chronicles 1997 Franklin murder case (Aug '07) 13 hr Tazturkey 46
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 17 hr Islamsux 12
News Murder Suspect Denies Involvement (Sep '11) Mon Merrill 17
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC