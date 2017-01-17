Now open: Fresh Indian Grill brings international flavors to Carmel
Owner of Fresh Indian Grill Jason Singh recommends favorite dishes such as the chicken tikka masala or chicken kabab. Jason Singh, owner of Fresh Indian Grill, has been in the restaurant business since 1992 and attended culinary school in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump reduced to paying Facebook for ads for in...
|3 hr
|SadSadSad
|1
|Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|36
|Donald Trump sued by woman who accuses him of s...
|10 hr
|GrabEmByTheKittyMeow
|1
|Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta
|11 hr
|ima hoosier
|6
|Court TV chronicles 1997 Franklin murder case (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|Tazturkey
|46
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|17 hr
|Islamsux
|12
|Murder Suspect Denies Involvement (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Merrill
|17
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC