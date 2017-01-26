Neighbors concerned about look, density of proposed Clay Corner development
Clay Corner is proposed to have 76 lots on 34.5 acres at the southwest corner of Main Street and Clay Center Road. Many residents in West Clay are expressing opposition to a proposed housing development at W. Main Street and Clay Center Road that would include 76 lot on 34.5 acres, which some say is too dense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alicia Spivey aka Bossladi on facebook a nasty bih
|3 hr
|Her ex
|1
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|6 hr
|White 1
|31
|Donald Trump says millions voted illegally. We ...
|6 hr
|BlowThatTrumpetHard
|4
|warrant
|7 hr
|Curious 1
|3
|The Battle of Blair Mountain
|15 hr
|The More You Know
|1
|Soybeans
|16 hr
|Grow More Soybeans
|3
|Investigation of runaway Carmel teen leads to a...
|17 hr
|Inquiring mind
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC