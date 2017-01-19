Magena s picks a " January 19
SOUTHSIDE ART LEAGUE JANUARY SHOW: CHARLENE BROWN, Jan. 4-31, Southside Art League, Inc. Off Broadway Gallery, 299 E. Broadway St., Greenwood; original drawings in various media and oil paintings - many for sale; Brown is an award-winning artist and teaches drawing and painting to youth and adults out of her home studio in Carmel; numerous awards from Hoosier Salon, Indiana Heritage Arts, the Indiana Artists Club and the Richmond Art Museum. Gallery open during regular hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; or by appointment at any other time.
