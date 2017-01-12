Longtime North Carolina news anchor a...

Longtime North Carolina news anchor at home in Carmel, CBS4

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Current in Carmel

When he was hired to anchor CBS4 This Morning, Frank Mickens started looking for a place to live. He looked at Indianapolis and Zionsville, but there was something about Carmel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farewell to a golden era (Jun '07) 6 hr leadfoot 245
Dirty Black Wipes Splatter 11 hr Trumped Cnn 1
Two more Obama thugs silenced 12 hr Trumped Cnn 8
News INDOT not sure when Terre Haute bypass will open 14 hr ima hoosier 2
4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ... 16 hr Trumped Cnn 3
CNN gets owned by Trump 16 hr Trumped Cnn 1
News Many men are happy to stay unmarried, though th... (Jan '08) 18 hr Just saying 46
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC