Letter: Clear your sidewalks - and be nice
Last week, I was driving by the Current in Carmel office and decided to stop in and ask them to remind Carmel residents that Carmel has an ordinance requiring them to clear their sidewalks after a snow. I enjoy walking each day and prefer to be outdoors if it's not too cold as opposed to walking around a track in circles.
