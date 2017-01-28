Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Celebrates 80th Anniversary With ELIJAH Performance, 3/17
Often proclaimed "one of the greatest choral works ever," the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir will commemorate their 80th anniversary with a rare performance of Mendelssohn's oratorio Elijah at the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. On the heels of a major performance of Zabur at the famed Carnegie Hall in October 2016, the upcoming Elijah performance will celebrate the Symphonic Choir's milestone anniversary while representing its dedication to a rich tradition of masterful choral pieces. "In the arts and entertainment world, institutions and individuals often become associated with a particular piece of music or song," states Eric Stark, Artistic Director and conductor of the Symphonic Choir.
