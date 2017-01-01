Indiana business agency signs fewer i...

Indiana business agency signs fewer incentive deals in 2016

Indiana's business-recruitment officials reached 30 percent fewer incentive deals during 2016 than a year before, which the agency says is a positive sign. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. completed 227 such deals for tax breaks and training grants this past year.

