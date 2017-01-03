Hoosier Village group makes trauma do...

Hoosier Village group makes trauma dolls to provide hope, help for kids

Most Monday mornings at Hoosier Village, a senior living community in Zionsville, there is an assembly line of activity for a good cause. A group of 15 female residents get together for 90 minutes to produce small trauma dolls, which are used by hospital nurses to discern how young patients are feeling.

