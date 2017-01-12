HAND proposes affordable senior housi...

HAND proposes affordable senior housing project in Home Place

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Indianapolis Business News

The Noblesville-based not-for-project known as HAND has proposed a $2.1 million project to build 10 residential units on a 2.4-acre property between 105th and 106th streets east of McPherson Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder Suspect Denies Involvement (Sep '11) 6 hr Merrill 17
Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta 7 hr natureboy 5
News Girl reports rape in Warren Central stairwell; ... (May '07) 8 hr BrotherBlaze 310
GOP politician arrested after grabbing a woman ... 8 hr obamafailure 2
Apartments that rent to drug felons 10 hr Homeless 1
TrumpGoldenCare 11 hr obamafailure 2
trump is da president 2017 11 hr obamafailure 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC