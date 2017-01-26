Hamilton County Area Neighborhood Development seeks to build senior housing in Home Place

HAND is proposing a $2.1 million project in Home Place that would include duplexes similar to this one it built in Sheridan. Hamilton County Area Neighborhood Development is proposing a $2.1 million project to build affordable housing in Home Place, a 1,017-acre area of unincorporated Clay Township that is surrounded by the City of Carmel.

