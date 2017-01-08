Hamilton Co. authorities respond to odor in area
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the smell in the Carmel area is thought to mercaptan gas, a pungent gas additive. The Carmel Fire Department responded to more than 30 calls of the smell of gas in residences and businesses.
