Green Circle Health to open Client Services Center in Carmel

Green Circle Health, a provider of health care management and wellness platforms designed to empower families to make healthier lifestyle decisions and improve outcomes, announced plans to locate its Client Services Center in Carmel, creating up to 125 new jobs by 2022. "Green Circle Health had its choice of many states to locate its new Client Services Center, but it chose Indiana for a reason," Governor Eric Holcomb stated in a press release.

