Green Circle Health bringing 125 new jobs to Carmel by 2022
Florida-based Green Circle Health announced plans to bring 125 new jobs to Carmel by 2022 at its client services center, which opened in Carmel Jan. 1. Seven people have been hired to date. "This past year, GCH signed a contract with an employer of more than 80,000 employees to provide remote health and wellness advice/consulting," said Dinesh Sheth, chief executive officer and founder of Green Circle Health.
