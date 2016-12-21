Former veterinarian in India now teaching math in Indiana at Midwest Academy
Aiyasami, a former practicing veterinarian in India who was working on his license in Indiana, is now in his first year of teaching middle school math and algebra for high school students at Midwest Academy in Carmel. "Math is my favorite subject," said Aiyasami, who said he goes by his first name because he doesn't have a last name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins Again for America
|3 hr
|ima hoosier
|2
|Fake News alert
|3 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|4 hr
|TrumpinaorWins
|1
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|SoulKaptoz
|14
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|5 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|20
|My Dog is acting funny How do I know if he has ... (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|ima hoosier
|23
|Asian Massage
|9 hr
|J t c
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC