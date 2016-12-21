Former veterinarian in India now teac...

Former veterinarian in India now teaching math in Indiana at Midwest Academy

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Aiyasami, a former practicing veterinarian in India who was working on his license in Indiana, is now in his first year of teaching middle school math and algebra for high school students at Midwest Academy in Carmel. "Math is my favorite subject," said Aiyasami, who said he goes by his first name because he doesn't have a last name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump wins Again for America 3 hr ima hoosier 2
Fake News alert 3 hr TrumpinatorWins 1
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby 4 hr TrumpinaorWins 1
Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13) 5 hr SoulKaptoz 14
Apologize all Trump Haters 5 hr TrumpinatorWins 20
My Dog is acting funny How do I know if he has ... (Dec '13) 7 hr ima hoosier 23
Asian Massage 9 hr J t c 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC