Fishers man arrested for drunk driving after fatal wreck in Carmel

Read more: Current in Carmel

A Fishers man has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being involved in a wreck that killed an Indianapolis woman. Hernan J. Posada-Rodriguez, 24, has been charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated causing death .

