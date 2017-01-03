Entrepreneurship Carmel series returns Jan. 21
The second season of Entrepreneurship Carmel will begin Jan. 21 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The series focuses on trending business ideas, fundamentals and new concepts in the economy.
