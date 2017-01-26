Disputed Pittman properties sell at a...

Disputed Pittman properties sell at auction for nearly $2M

Wednesday Jan 25

Three pieces of property in Carmel and Zionsville owned by the estate of Dr. John Norman Pittman have sold at auction for nearly $2 million.

