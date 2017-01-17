City of Carmel sends cease and desist letter to Airbnb hosts

The City of Carmel has sent letters to several homeowners who listed their homes on Airbnb and similar short-term rental web sites, telling them that they are in violation of city zoning laws and that they have 10 days to cease operations or file for a variance. Airbnb is an online resource for renting out a room or an entire home for a short-term period.

