Center for the Performing Arts names new vice president of finance
An executive with significant not-for-profit experience will begin work Feb. 7 as vice president of finance at the Center for the Performing Arts. Carmel resident Susan Springirth comes from a similar position at the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, which she joined as vice president of finance in 1999 and served most recently as executive vice president for finance and operations.
