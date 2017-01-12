Carmel Interfaith Alliance to discuss...

Carmel Interfaith Alliance to discuss the role of women in faith

Carmel Interfaith Alliance President Jerry Zehr has assembled a panel of women's religious leaders to examine "The Evolving Role of Women in our Faith Traditions." The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Carmel Christian Church, 463 E. Main.

