Carmel Interfaith Alliance to discuss the role of women in faith
Carmel Interfaith Alliance President Jerry Zehr has assembled a panel of women's religious leaders to examine "The Evolving Role of Women in our Faith Traditions." The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Carmel Christian Church, 463 E. Main.
