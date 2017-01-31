Carmel in brief- January 31, 2017

Carmel in brief- January 31, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Current in Carmel

In the Jan. 24 edition of Current in Carmel, the author of the Letter to the Editor titled "Denigrating another city is not beneficial" was not named. The letter was written by Karen Dyste of Carmel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Bannon 2 hr President Bannon 1
thank you fedex 2 hr TrumpedIllegals 25
Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti... 3 hr Dave 2
News Chuck E. Cheese's faces discrimination lawsuit (Apr '07) 5 hr Pedo Jose 423
Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ... 12 hr Haha 8
Strike to Protest Trump on February 17 12 hr Haha 6
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 13 hr cpeter1313 38
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC