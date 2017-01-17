Carmel in brief- January 17, 2017
The 31st annual Carmel Education Foundation Telethon will take place Jan. 24 to 26. CEF board members, grant winners and Carmel High School National Honor Society members will call parents and past donors to request a donation to CEF. Learn more at www1.ccs.k12.in.us/foundation/home .
