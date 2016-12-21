Carmel Friends Church pastor takes le...

Carmel Friends Church pastor takes leave for cancer treatment in Australia

Carmel Friends Church pastor Keith Glasgow knows he left his parish in good hands when he returned to his native Australia for medical treatment earlier this month. Kyle Strong will serve as interim pastor.

