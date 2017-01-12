Carmel expects $1.7M in extra revenue...

Carmel expects $1.7M in extra revenue as result of special census

The results of a partial special census show that Carmel has added 7,755 residents since 2010, bringing its 2017 population to 86,946. The population during the 2010 census was 79,191.

