Carmel Education Foundation Telethon returns Jan. 24-26
The 31st annual Carmel Education Foundation Telethon will take place Jan. 24, 25 and 26. CEF board members, grant winners and Carmel High School National Honor Society members will reach out to parents and past donors via telephone to request donations. CEF, founded in 1966, is one of the oldest education foundations in the U.S. and provides support to all 15 schools in the Carmel Clay Schools District.
