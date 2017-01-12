Carmel Clay Historical Society art cl...

Carmel Clay Historical Society art class explores old, new

The Carmel Clay Historical Society has collaborated with The Art Studio of Carmel to portray the history of Carmel, old and new. CCHS art classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 and Feb. 12. Attendees will work on a collaborative multimedia art piece titled "Starry Night Above Carmel ."

