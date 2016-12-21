Carmel Clay Historical Society app unveils the past through site-specific photos
During the summer, members of the Carmel Clay Historical Society saw hundreds of people walk past the Carmel Monon Depot Museum on their phones playing Pokemon Go. Now, CCHS plans to use similar technology to create an app to get the public to learn about Carmel's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asian Massage
|1 hr
|J t c
|1
|Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|Angel
|360
|My Dog is acting funny How do I know if he has ... (Dec '13)
|18 hr
|Nobody
|22
|Vachina took my job making typwriters! Please G...
|Sun
|natureboy
|7
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|Sun
|Bob
|3
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Sarai420
|13
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Sat
|natureboy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC