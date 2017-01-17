Carmel City Council president to deci...

Carmel City Council president to decide seating arrangements at meetings

The Carmel City Council voted 6-0 to pass an ordinance that will remove Clerk-Treasurer Christine Pauley from the dais at council meetings and eliminate her speaking time from the agenda. The ordinance, which passed on Jan. 9, gives the City Council president the authority to decide the seating arrangement for meetings.

